Our client is urgently looking to employ an experienced Full Stack Developer at their organization
Location: Pretoria, Gauteng
Requirements:
- A relevant IT / Programming diploma or degree at an Accredited Institution
- 10 or more year’s work experience
- Proven experience as a Full Stack Developer or similar role
- Experience in the Life Insurance, pension or financial services industry
- Exposure to both front-end and backend
- Experience working on working on a financial system or policy admin system.
- Azure training (fundamentals, developing windows azure and web services)
- Agile methodology
- Vb.net
- Web services
- DevOps
- C#
- HTML
- ASP.NET
- SQL
Responsibilities:
- Development and enhancement of the company’s in house developed Life Insurance Policy Administration solution
- Develop and creates front-end and back-end software applications using C#, ASP.NET, HTML and SQL.
- Translate company and customer needs into functional and appealing interactive applications.
- Technical quality assurance through quality coding standards and automation testing
- Modify existing software to correct errors, to adapt it to new hardware systems or to upgrade interfaces and improve performance.
- Coding and determining the technical requirements from our clients.
- Solving code problems
