Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client is urgently in search of experienced Full Stack Developer to join their team in Johannesburg.
Responsibilities:
- Strong professional experience with NodeJs.
- Proven experience using and implementing application logging, telemetry and testing modules
- Mindset towards writing own unit and feature tests.
- Expertise in core front-end technologies (e.g. HTML, CSS, JavaScript, JSON and React)
- Experience working with Headless architecture to develop frontend applications.
- Strong awareness and adherence to best practices of coding, testing and deployment.
- Strong technical competency and proven experience in app development.
- Strong database competency and proven experience in using SQL and Nosql databases in production.
- Good knowledge of Source control and CI/CD – knowledge of Jenkins and Github.
- Proficiency in the English language, both written and verbal, sufficient for success in a remote and largely asynchronous work environment.
- Demonstrated capacity to clearly and concisely communicate about complex technical, architectural, and/or organizational problems and propose thorough iterative solutions.
- Experience with performance and optimization problems and a demonstrated ability to both diagnose and prevent these problems.
- Comfort working in a agile and iterative software development process.
- Positive and solution-oriented mindset.
- Effective communication skills: Regularly achieve consensus with peers, and clear status updates
- Experience owning a project from concept to production, including proposal, discussion, and execution.
- Self-motivated and self-managing, with strong organizational skills.
- Demonstrated ability to work closely with other parts of the organization.
Requirements:
- 3 + Years of experience
- Express NodeJs
- Microservice systems design and architecture
- Typescript
- Rest APIs
- React.js
- ReactQuery
- Redux
- Git
- SQL Database
- NoSQL Database
- Javascript testing libraries. (Jest, supertest, artillery, React Testing library)
- Application logging and telemetry (.e.g. Datadog,TrackJs, Sentry)
