Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client is urgently in search of experienced Full Stack Developer to join their team in Johannesburg.

Responsibilities:

Strong professional experience with NodeJs.

Proven experience using and implementing application logging, telemetry and testing modules

Mindset towards writing own unit and feature tests.

Expertise in core front-end technologies (e.g. HTML, CSS, JavaScript, JSON and React)

Experience working with Headless architecture to develop frontend applications.

Strong awareness and adherence to best practices of coding, testing and deployment.

Strong technical competency and proven experience in app development.

Strong database competency and proven experience in using SQL and Nosql databases in production.

Good knowledge of Source control and CI/CD – knowledge of Jenkins and Github.

Proficiency in the English language, both written and verbal, sufficient for success in a remote and largely asynchronous work environment.

Demonstrated capacity to clearly and concisely communicate about complex technical, architectural, and/or organizational problems and propose thorough iterative solutions.

Experience with performance and optimization problems and a demonstrated ability to both diagnose and prevent these problems.

Comfort working in a agile and iterative software development process.

Positive and solution-oriented mindset.

Effective communication skills: Regularly achieve consensus with peers, and clear status updates

Experience owning a project from concept to production, including proposal, discussion, and execution.

Self-motivated and self-managing, with strong organizational skills.

Demonstrated ability to work closely with other parts of the organization.

Requirements:

3 + Years of experience

Express NodeJs

Microservice systems design and architecture

Typescript

Rest APIs

React.js

ReactQuery

Redux

Git

SQL Database

NoSQL Database

Javascript testing libraries. (Jest, supertest, artillery, React Testing library)

Application logging and telemetry (.e.g. Datadog,TrackJs, Sentry)

Desired Skills:

