Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

May 31, 2023

Our client is urgently in search of experienced Full Stack Developer to join their team in Johannesburg.

Responsibilities:

  • Strong professional experience with NodeJs.
  • Proven experience using and implementing application logging, telemetry and testing modules
  • Mindset towards writing own unit and feature tests.
  • Expertise in core front-end technologies (e.g. HTML, CSS, JavaScript, JSON and React)
  • Experience working with Headless architecture to develop frontend applications.
  • Strong awareness and adherence to best practices of coding, testing and deployment.
  • Strong technical competency and proven experience in app development.
  • Strong database competency and proven experience in using SQL and Nosql databases in production.
  • Good knowledge of Source control and CI/CD – knowledge of Jenkins and Github.
  • Proficiency in the English language, both written and verbal, sufficient for success in a remote and largely asynchronous work environment.
  • Demonstrated capacity to clearly and concisely communicate about complex technical, architectural, and/or organizational problems and propose thorough iterative solutions.
  • Experience with performance and optimization problems and a demonstrated ability to both diagnose and prevent these problems.
  • Comfort working in a agile and iterative software development process.
  • Positive and solution-oriented mindset.
  • Effective communication skills: Regularly achieve consensus with peers, and clear status updates
  • Experience owning a project from concept to production, including proposal, discussion, and execution.
  • Self-motivated and self-managing, with strong organizational skills.
  • Demonstrated ability to work closely with other parts of the organization.

Requirements:

  • 3 + Years of experience
  • Express NodeJs
  • Microservice systems design and architecture
  • Typescript
  • Rest APIs
  • React.js
  • ReactQuery
  • Redux
  • Git
  • SQL Database
  • NoSQL Database
  • Javascript testing libraries. (Jest, supertest, artillery, React Testing library)
  • Application logging and telemetry (.e.g. Datadog,TrackJs, Sentry)

Desired Skills:

