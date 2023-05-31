Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

Our client is urgently looking to employ an experienced Full Stack Developer at their organization

Location: Pretoria, Gauteng

Requirements:

A relevant IT / Programming diploma or degree at an Accredited Institution

10 or more year’s work experience

Proven experience as a Full Stack Developer or similar role

Experience in the Life Insurance, pension or financial services industry

Exposure to both front-end and backend

Experience working on working on a financial system or policy admin system.

Azure training (fundamentals, developing windows azure and web services)

Agile methodology

Vb.net

Web services

DevOps

C#

HTML

ASP.NET

SQL

Responsibilities:

Development and enhancement of the company’s in house developed Life Insurance Policy Administration solution

Develop and creates front-end and back-end software applications using C#, ASP.NET, HTML and SQL.

Translate company and customer needs into functional and appealing interactive applications.

Technical quality assurance through quality coding standards and automation testing

Modify existing software to correct errors, to adapt it to new hardware systems or to upgrade interfaces and improve performance.

Coding and determining the technical requirements from our clients.

Solving code problems

Desired Skills:

Agile Methodology

Vb.net

DevOps

C#

HTML

ASP.NET

SQL

