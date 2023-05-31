Full Stack Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

One of our leading clients is looking for a Full Stack Developer to join their ever-growing team. They are looking for people who are creative, out-of-the-box thinkers and determined to make their mark! Send us your CV today to take advantage of this opportunity.

Key Requirements

4+ years’ experience

Bachelor’s Degree / BTech

Experience in Python, JavaScript, HTML5 and CSS3.

Experience in Linux-based OS environment, RDBMS back-end, Git version control, UI / UX / design.

Advantageous – flask, Django, docker, PostgreSQL and mobile.

Desired Skills:

Python

JavaScript

HTML

CSS

Linux

UI/UX

