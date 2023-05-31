ICTGlobe channel partners benefit from aggregation deals

Channel partners of business communication and managed services provider ICTGlobe.com now have a greater array of carrier-grade, licensed fixed-wireless and fibre connectivity options to offer their wholesale, resale and enterprise clients.

The news comes as ICTGlobe.com recently concluded wholesale agreements with a major fibre network operator (FNO), a licensed wireless provider and two new fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) providers; adding to the independent ICT firm’s ever increasing tally of aggregation agreements.

Agreements with multiple owners of last-mile fibre and microwave links drives down fibre-to-the-business (FTTB), FTTH and wireless connectivity costs through competition and economies of scale while also enabling ICTGlobe.com and its resellers to respond to the increasing demand by business for more bandwidth and greater resilience through diverse access options.

Aggregation agreements with, inter alia, licensed, open-access infrastructure providers delivering high-speed, carrier-grade connectivity countrywide, from coast to inland, are a market priority.

With business continuity critical in power-starved South Africa, licensed microwave fixed-wireless access – in particular – with its guaranteed last-mile connectivity is a highly-suitable back-up Internet access option.

Microwave technology uses wireless radio technology to transmit data, licenced microwave options deliver lower latency, are highly scalable and boast quick deployment times of just a few days.

ICTGlobe.com has further expanded its network capabilities by securing aggregation agreements with four additional nationwide fibre and microwave link providers. This strategic step is not just about improving its own infrastructure, but also about benefiting its channel partners.

As part of this mutually beneficial arrangement, the providers have agreed to offer preferential rates to ICTGlobe.com’s channel partners. This collaboration ensures both an enhanced service offering from ICTGlobe.com and cost-efficient solutions for its partners.

“Savings of up to 40% percent on usual monthly voice and data bills are now possible following the conclusion of these aggregation agreements,” says ICTGlobe.com co-CEO, Rad Jankovic.

Reducing the cost to communicate for corporate South Africa as well as small businesses throws these companies a lifeline as they struggle to get other supply-side input costs under control.

“In the absence of decent annual economic growth, driving down telecoms costs with more competing options is a good way to keep South Africa steaming ahead,” adds Jankovic.