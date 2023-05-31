IT Development Manager

Our client in the IT industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ an IT Development Manager.

Responsibilities:

The Development Manager’s role is to manage the development team, with special focus on Project Planning and Scoping. Take ownership of release processes and manage the team’s capacity. Reporting to stakeholders and senior management as well as giving advice on tech stacks.

Managing Relationships:

To manage the relationship between First-Line support team, Developers, IT Technical staff and Business Operations.

To develop and maintain in-house systems that are vital to daily operations and as such Operations Team needs to be treated as a customer.

Take responsibility in managing operational expectations and shielding the development team from direct requests.

Project Planning and Scoping:

To manage the Project Planning and the Project Scoping process.

Liaise with operational Project Managers to create visibility on upcoming projects as well as current projects.

Work closely with our Operational Teams to ensure that we scope technical / software solutions to their daily problems and then correctly plan this into the development backlog and manage the expectations with the Operational Project Managers.

Process Management and Control:

Ensure the development process is executed, identify gaps in the process, communicate and executes any changes that are required in the process.

Technology Knowledge and Execution:

Have a solid understanding of Software Standards and methodologies.

Have a good understanding of technical trends with current and future developments to assist in making informed decisions on Tech Stacks as well as how development processes are executed.

Quality Control and Automated Tests:

Ensure that the Quality Control team is kept in the loop with upcoming releases and developments as well as be involved in ensuring that the company is implementing linting and unit tests on their new developments.

Managing Releases:

Manage the release cycles for each product and work closely with the team to manage expectations, capacity, and prioritization of tasks to ensure that we are effectively releasing our products.

Ensure that release notes and repositories are properly tagged and created.

Ensure that the teams have a roll-back plan on release day and employ proper release governance before and after a release to production.

People Management:

Oversee performance management, recruitment, training and development and retention of staff in line with HR practices and policies.

Provide leadership and guidance to coach, motivate, and lead teams to execute the business vision and strategy.

Facilitate team building and change management interventions.

Manage succession planning and upskilling of the team.

Manage timesheets and leave planning.

Requirements:

Relevant degree or diploma in IT Development or Computer Science.

Master’s Degree in Business Administration will be highly advantageous.

Certificate in Project Management will be beneficial.

Minimum of 10 years IT experience in software development (skills matrix to be provided).

Minimum of 5 years Management experience overseeing a team of developers.

A good understanding of Dev Ops (With CI / CD and GIT).

Strategic Conceptual Thinker.

Excellent People Management and Leadership Skills.

Project Management skills (Planning and Organising).

Communication (English and Afrikaans).

Problem Solving and Analytical Thinking.

Able to make informed and timeous decisions.

Good Presentation Skills.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Desired Skills:

MBA

IT Management

Software Development

GIT

Project Management

Quality Control

Process Management

