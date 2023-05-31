Java Mobile Developer – Hybrid – R720k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Leader in an offshore Medical Benefit sector for the past 25 years is on the lookout for a Java Mobile Developer to join their team of rockstar Devs. This is a hybrid role with a high degree of flexibility allowing you to work most days from home.

They believe in serving their clients to the best of their abilities as a lifetime commitment. If this sounds exactly like what you’re looking to be a part of, Apply Now!!

Experience required:

Solid Mobile Development experience (Android/IOS)

Experience with Angular, Java, TypeScript is required

Experience with REST services/ JSON a plus

Experience of scripting/ procedure development in DB2/SQL will be a plus

