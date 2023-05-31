Kodak Alaris signs CoCre8 as enterprise distributor

Kodak Alaris, a global technology company focused on providing solutions to digitise and manage business information, has signed a distribution agreement with CoCre8 Technology Solutions.

The agreement enables CoCre8 to distribute the Kodak Alaris portfolio of document scanners, capture software, and professional services to customers across the southern African region.

The partnership with Kodak Alaris will enable CoCre8 to expand its offerings and provide a wider range of solutions to its customers.

“We are excited to partner with CoCre8 to expand our reach and provide our solutions to more customers in the southern African region,” said Elias Mouchantaf, GM at Kodak Alaris. “CoCre8 has a strong reputation for delivering high-quality solutions and services, and we believe that our partnership will enable businesses in the region to benefit from our innovations and expertise.”

Hannes Burger, CEO of CoCre8, adds: “Digital transformation is critical to all organisations, placing emphasis on how data needs to empower business leaders, as well as how it needs to be stored, secured, and managed. As such, CoCre8 is ecstatic to announce its partnership with Kodak Alaris as the official enterprise distributor for Africa.

“Kodak Alaris is a world-renowned brand that has been synonymous with imaging solutions for many years. With its cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions, Kodak Alaris is a perfect fit for CoCre8’s mission to provide high-quality digital transformation solutions to its partners and customers.”