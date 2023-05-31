Linux Systems Administrator at Figment Design Technologies – Gauteng Fairland

- A skilled and experienced IT Systems Administrator responsible for managing and maintaining the network infrastructure , with a focus on firewalls , Linux-systems,and networking technologies.
Desired Skills:
- Linux
- Network Support
- Computer Networking
- It Support
- LPIC
- Ccna
- Information Systems
- Information Security
- It Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years [other] Information Technology
- 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
– Figment is an SME operating in the Fintech sector , supplying card payment,loyalty services to more than 2000 SA merchants.
– An innovative , technically orientated organisation with strong development resources
– Figment is based in Fairlands , JHB
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident Fund
- Medical Aid
- Group Life Assurance