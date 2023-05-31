Linux Systems Administrator at Figment Design Technologies

May 31, 2023

  • A skilled and experienced IT Systems Administrator responsible for managing and maintaining the network infrastructure , with a focus on firewalls , Linux-systems,and networking technologies.

Desired Skills:

  • Linux
  • Network Support
  • Computer Networking
  • It Support
  • LPIC
  • Ccna
  • Information Systems
  • Information Security
  • It Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years [other] Information Technology
  • 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

– Figment is an SME operating in the Fintech sector , supplying card payment,loyalty services to more than 2000 SA merchants.
– An innovative , technically orientated organisation with strong development resources
– Figment is based in Fairlands , JHB

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Provident Fund
  • Medical Aid
  • Group Life Assurance

Learn more/Apply for this position