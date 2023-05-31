Linux Systems Administrator at Figment Design Technologies

A skilled and experienced IT Systems Administrator responsible for managing and maintaining the network infrastructure , with a focus on firewalls , Linux-systems,and networking technologies.

Desired Skills:

Linux

Network Support

Computer Networking

It Support

LPIC

Ccna

Information Systems

Information Security

It Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years [other] Information Technology

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

– Figment is an SME operating in the Fintech sector , supplying card payment,loyalty services to more than 2000 SA merchants.

– An innovative , technically orientated organisation with strong development resources

– Figment is based in Fairlands , JHB

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

Medical Aid

Group Life Assurance

