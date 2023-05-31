Modest global growth for hardcopy peripherals

Worldwide shipments of hardcopy peripherals grew 2,2% year over year to 22,8-million units in the first quarter of 2023 (1Q23).
Shipment value also expanded 14% year over year during the quarter to $11-billion, according to new data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker.
Notable highlights from the quarter include:
* Improved product availability, back-order fulfilment, and fewer restrictions on factory capabilities contributed to the year-over-year gains in both units and shipment value on the global level.
* All regional markets, except Japan, recorded year-over-year gains in shipment value in 1Q23, with the US leading the chart at 27,7% growth, followed by China (PRC) at 19,1% and Western Europe at 11,7%. Improved inventory for some of the leading brands combined with the return to normal operations and pent-up demand to drive shipment value growth in the corporate sector and the A3 segment.
* Three out of the top five vendors posted positive year-over-year unit growth in 1Q23 with Epson at 11,2%, Brother at 16%, and Pantum at 33,9%.
|Worldwide Hardcopy Peripherals Market, Unit Shipments, Company Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q1 2023 (based on unit shipments)
|Companies
|1Q23 Unit Shipments
|1Q23 Market Share
|1Q22 Unit Shipments
|1Q22 Market Share
|1Q23/1Q22 Growth
|1. HP Inc.
|8,232,642
|36.1%
|8,386,439
|37.6%
|-1.8%
|2. Canon Group
|5,086,579
|22.3%
|4,574,914
|20.5%
|+11.2%
|3. Epson
|4,156,846
|18.2%
|4,705,383
|21.1%
|-11.7%
|4. Brother
|1,924,460
|8.4%
|1,659,617
|7.4%
|+16.0%
|5. Pantum
|608,498
|2.7%
|454,529
|2.0%
|+33.9%
|Others
|2,799,634
|12.3%
|2,526,530
|11.3%
|+10.8%
|Total
|22,808,659
|100.0%
|22,307,412
|100.0%
|+2.2%
|Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, May 31, 2023