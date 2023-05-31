Modest global growth for hardcopy peripherals

Worldwide shipments of hardcopy peripherals grew 2,2% year over year to 22,8-million units in the first quarter of 2023 (1Q23).

Shipment value also expanded 14% year over year during the quarter to $11-billion, according to new data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker.

Notable highlights from the quarter include:

* Improved product availability, back-order fulfilment, and fewer restrictions on factory capabilities contributed to the year-over-year gains in both units and shipment value on the global level.

* All regional markets, except Japan, recorded year-over-year gains in shipment value in 1Q23, with the US leading the chart at 27,7% growth, followed by China (PRC) at 19,1% and Western Europe at 11,7%. Improved inventory for some of the leading brands combined with the return to normal operations and pent-up demand to drive shipment value growth in the corporate sector and the A3 segment.

* Three out of the top five vendors posted positive year-over-year unit growth in 1Q23 with Epson at 11,2%, Brother at 16%, and Pantum at 33,9%.

Worldwide Hardcopy Peripherals Market, Unit Shipments, Company Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q1 2023 (based on unit shipments) Companies 1Q23 Unit Shipments 1Q23 Market Share 1Q22 Unit Shipments 1Q22 Market Share 1Q23/1Q22 Growth 1. HP Inc. 8,232,642 36.1% 8,386,439 37.6% -1.8% 2. Canon Group 5,086,579 22.3% 4,574,914 20.5% +11.2% 3. Epson 4,156,846 18.2% 4,705,383 21.1% -11.7% 4. Brother 1,924,460 8.4% 1,659,617 7.4% +16.0% 5. Pantum 608,498 2.7% 454,529 2.0% +33.9% Others 2,799,634 12.3% 2,526,530 11.3% +10.8% Total 22,808,659 100.0% 22,307,412 100.0% +2.2% Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, May 31, 2023