Outsystems Developer LWOut – Gauteng Pretoria

About:
- Collaborate with stakeholders, product owners, and fellow developers to design and create high-quality low-code software products that exceed client expectations.
- Leverage your expertise in programming languages to independently develop and maintain software systems, including troubleshooting more complex issues.
- Share your knowledge and mentor junior developers, while contributing to the dynamic and creative environment that shapes the future of custom software development.
Role-specific knowledge:
- 5+ year experience working with OutSystems.
- Has a strong understanding of fundamental programming concepts such as data structures, algorithms, and software design patterns.
- Has experience with more than one programming language and is familiar with the software development life cycle (SDLC).
- Expert with common development tools such as version control systems (e.g., Git), integrated development environments (IDEs), and debugging tools.
- Experience with object-oriented design and familiarity with design patterns and best practices for building scalable, maintainable software.
- Be comfortable working with databases and have experience with web development technologies.
Minimum Requirements:
- Bachelor’s Degrees and/or Advanced Diplomas in Information Technology and Computer Sciences or other related fields. (Preferred)
- Certificate/Diploma in Information Technology or other related fields. (Required)
Desired Skills:
- Outsystems
- Web development
- Mobile Development