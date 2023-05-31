Outsystems Developer LWOut

May 31, 2023

About:

  • Collaborate with stakeholders, product owners, and fellow developers to design and create high-quality low-code software products that exceed client expectations.

  • Leverage your expertise in programming languages to independently develop and maintain software systems, including troubleshooting more complex issues.

  • Share your knowledge and mentor junior developers, while contributing to the dynamic and creative environment that shapes the future of custom software development.

Role-specific knowledge:

  • 5+ year experience working with OutSystems.

  • Has a strong understanding of fundamental programming concepts such as data structures, algorithms, and software design patterns.

  • Has experience with more than one programming language and is familiar with the software development life cycle (SDLC).

  • Expert with common development tools such as version control systems (e.g., Git), integrated development environments (IDEs), and debugging tools.

  • Experience with object-oriented design and familiarity with design patterns and best practices for building scalable, maintainable software.

  • Be comfortable working with databases and have experience with web development technologies.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s Degrees and/or Advanced Diplomas in Information Technology and Computer Sciences or other related fields. (Preferred)

  • Certificate/Diploma in Information Technology or other related fields. (Required)

Desired Skills:

  • Outsystems
  • Web development
  • Mobile Development

