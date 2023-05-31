Python Developer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

ENVIRONMENT:

A Global company with offices near most ports worldwide, is building a team in South Africa for special projects. They are looking for mature, passionate, self-disciplined developers with a “no nonsense” attitude and out-of-the-box problem-solving skills to hit the ground running. As a Python Developer, you will work remotely on key global freight system projects using Python on the backend, Angular and Typescript on the frontend, and AWS. You will collaborate with a fully remote team of developers, manage your workload, and deliver results with minimal supervision.

DUTIES:

Work remotely on key global freight system projects using Python on the backend and Angular and Typescript on the frontend.

Collaborate with a fully remote team of developers and manage your workload independently.

Deliver results with minimal supervision.

Work with my SQL, Kubernetes, and AWS.

Modularize with microservices.

Rewrite a system in PHP.

Potentially travel to various locations.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Software Engineering, Applied Mathematics, Statistics, or related field.

At least 2 years of experience in Python backend development.

Knowledge of AWS and microservices.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent problem-solving skills and ability to work independently.

Strong communication and collaboration skills via MS Teams.

