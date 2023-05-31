Scientists warn of AI-triggered extinction

Scientists and academics are once again sounding the alarm about artificial intelligence (AI) and its impact on our future, going as far as to suggest it might trigger human extinction.

A new statement from the Centre for AI Safety calls for society to urgently take action to avoid extinction as a result of AI.

“Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war,” the statement reads.

“AI experts, journalists, policymakers, and the public are increasingly discussing a broad spectrum of important and urgent risks from AI,” according to an accompanying explainer.

“Even so, it can be difficult to voice concerns about some of advanced AI’s most severe risks. The succinct statement aims to overcome this obstacle and open up discussion. It is also meant to create common knowledge of the growing number of experts and public figures who also take some of advanced AI’s most severe risks seriously.”

The statement has been signed by numerous AI scienticts, academics and other notable public figures.