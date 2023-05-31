Senior Back-End Java Engineer – Randburg – up to R800 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Randburg

Africa’s leading entertainment company with major satellite television services, is looking for a Senior Back-End Java Engineer who not only grow with the Java team but will design and maintain technical system requirements based on business needs.

You will be tasked with:

Developing and maintaining platforms andor applications.

Developing backend applications based on approved specifications and prototypes.

Developing, testing, debugging and maintaining application code.

Writing clean, understandable code with tests to develop functional backend applications in line with industry best practices and principles.

Continuously assessing and improving application performance and stability.

Collaborating with Product, developers, UX designers and system administrators to identify new features and improvements.

Requirements Experience and Skills:

Minimum 8 years in software engineering

2+ years architecting and designing on AWS

Java 8

CI/CD

REST

TomCat

SAP

Jenkins

Docker

Kubernetes

JDBC

TDD/BDD

If that sounds exciting, and you have the skills and the experience, APPLY NOW!

The Reference Number for this position is MM57194 which is a Contract, position based in Randburg, Gauteng, offering a rate negotiable from R550 to R800 per hour depending on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

Java 8

REST

SAP

Jenkins

Docker

