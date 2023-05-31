Senior Back-End Java Engineer – Randburg – up to R800 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

May 31, 2023

Africa’s leading entertainment company with major satellite television services, is looking for a Senior Back-End Java Engineer who not only grow with the Java team but will design and maintain technical system requirements based on business needs.

You will be tasked with:

  • Developing and maintaining platforms andor applications.
  • Developing backend applications based on approved specifications and prototypes.
  • Developing, testing, debugging and maintaining application code.
  • Writing clean, understandable code with tests to develop functional backend applications in line with industry best practices and principles.
  • Continuously assessing and improving application performance and stability.
  • Collaborating with Product, developers, UX designers and system administrators to identify new features and improvements.

Requirements Experience and Skills:

  • Minimum 8 years in software engineering
  • 2+ years architecting and designing on AWS
  • Java 8
  • CI/CD
  • REST
  • TomCat
  • SAP
  • Jenkins
  • Docker
  • Kubernetes
  • JDBC
  • TDD/BDD

If that sounds exciting, and you have the skills and the experience, APPLY NOW!

The Reference Number for this position is MM57194 which is a Contract, position based in Randburg, Gauteng, offering a rate negotiable from R550 to R800 per hour depending on experience and ability.

Contact Mpho at [Email Address Removed] or call him at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? E-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Desired Skills:

  • Java 8
  • REST
  • SAP
  • Jenkins
  • Docker

Learn more/Apply for this position