Senior Business Intelligence Engineer – Cape Town – up to R1.2m Per Annum at E – merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

This culturally cool gaming company is aggressively expanding, and they are looking for a Senior Business Intelligence Engineer to join their team. This company has been around for over 10 years and is home to some of South Africa’s leading gaming and betting brands, which means loads of exciting projects that are far better than your standard corporate business intelligence initiatives.

Got The Skills?

MS BI Stack (SQL Server, SSIS, SSAS, SSRS, Power BI)

T-SQL

ETL

Data warehousing (design, maintenance, re-architecture)

Are You Qualified?

5+ years’ experience in a business intelligence environment

Relevant Degree/Diploma (Computer Science, Software Engineering, or similar)

5+ years’ experience with SSAS (OLAP Cubes and writing MDX)

Experience in Agile methodology (SCRUM)

The Reference Number for this position is BRM57161 which is a Permanent Hybrid position based in Century City, Cape Town offering a cost to company of up to R1.2m Per Annum negotiable on experience and ability.

