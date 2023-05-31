Senior Full Stack Developer – Hybrid – Gauteng Pretoria

May 31, 2023

Full Stack Developer – Hybrid

R Neg – Well Paying

Menlyn

International concern seeks a Full Stack Developer who is still ambitious and loves complex problems to solve? Do you like challenges and can work within a Team and on your own equally well? Let’s talk!

For the experienced, innovative and self-motivated Software Developer who will join our Client’s dynamic Team, here is what you will be doing:

Duties:

  • Development and enhancement of the company’s in-house Life Insurance Policy Administration Solution
  • Develop and creates front-end and back-end software applications using C#, ASP.net, HTML and SQL
  • Translate company and customer needs into functional and appealing interactive applications
  • Technical quality assurance through quality coding standards and automation testing
  • Modify existing software to correct errors, to adapt it to new hardware systems or to upgrade interfaces and improve performance
  • Coding and determining the technical requirements from our clients
  • Solving code problems


Requirements:

  • A relevant IT/Programming diploma or degree at an Accredited Institution
  • 10 or more years of work experience
  • Proven experience as a Full Stack Developer or similar role
  • Life Insurance, pension or financial services industry experience
  • Exposure to both front-end and back-end development
  • Experience work on a financial system or policy administration system
  • Azure experience and training (fundamentals, developing windows azure and web services)
  • Agile methodology
  • .NET
  • Web Services
  • DevOps
  • C#
  • HTML
  • SQL

Contact Tracy [Phone Number Removed]; and [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Full Stack Developer
  • C#
  • Insurance

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position