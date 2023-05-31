Senior Full Stack Developer – Hybrid – Gauteng Pretoria

Full Stack Developer – Hybrid

R Neg – Well Paying

Menlyn

International concern seeks a Full Stack Developer who is still ambitious and loves complex problems to solve? Do you like challenges and can work within a Team and on your own equally well? Let’s talk!

For the experienced, innovative and self-motivated Software Developer who will join our Client’s dynamic Team, here is what you will be doing:

Duties:

Development and enhancement of the company’s in-house Life Insurance Policy Administration Solution

Develop and creates front-end and back-end software applications using C#, ASP.net, HTML and SQL

Translate company and customer needs into functional and appealing interactive applications

Technical quality assurance through quality coding standards and automation testing

Modify existing software to correct errors, to adapt it to new hardware systems or to upgrade interfaces and improve performance

Coding and determining the technical requirements from our clients

Solving code problems



Requirements:

A relevant IT/Programming diploma or degree at an Accredited Institution

10 or more years of work experience

Proven experience as a Full Stack Developer or similar role

Life Insurance, pension or financial services industry experience

Exposure to both front-end and back-end development

Experience work on a financial system or policy administration system

Azure experience and training (fundamentals, developing windows azure and web services)

Agile methodology

.NET

Web Services

DevOps

C#

HTML

SQL

