Software Developer (36 Months FTC) – Gauteng Parkview

Main purpose of the job:

Develop/deploy, extend, and maintain data management systems, modifying them according to the project needs

Design and write programs, establish and implement test systems, troubleshoot problems, solve concerns or issues, and upgrade systems as necessary

Location:

Parktown – Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

Analyze the needs of the Division/Project and deploy and produce an effective database/program/system according to its needs and specifications. This includes analyzing data, designing algorithms, and implementing code

Complete programming tasks within agreed-upon timelines, ensuring that database design, case report forms, edit checks, and other study requirements are developed and implemented on schedule

Reviewing each development to detect and amend coding and typographical errors, as well as bugs

Configuring databases/programs/systems such that they are able to withstand attacks and the loss of information

Troubleshooting and resolving study-building issues and system integration issues

Configuration and deployment of the system, together with documentation

Provide programmatic guidance and support to team members when needed

Run performance testing procedures to ensure the proper operations of the database/program/system and to ensure that it is error-free. If any errors are thrown when the code runs, they need to be corrected and the code needs to be re-tested. This involves troubleshooting any potential problems, creating, and submitting test reports, and database improvement

Writing technical and user documentation for systems and programs

Provide project updates and metrics to managers on regular basis

Work effectively with South African and international collaborators

Required minimum education and training:

4 year Degree in Computing (e.g. BSc Hons or BSc (Eng)) or a related field

Required minimum work experience:

1-2 years’ experience strongly recommended in programming

Knowledge of databases and/or cloud computing and/or research experience advantageous

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Must be a competent programmer in Python or similar language and able to learn new languages

Very strong Linux skills are required, including basic systems administration

Must be able to work independently

Required to work as part of a diverse virtual team and reliability and good collegial relationships are very important

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 09 June 2023.

Note AJ Personnel is fully POPI compliant.

Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note:

AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

About The Employer:

BackgroundWits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. WHC provides Faculty with a legal framework within which to operate the research and other activities necessary to support its academic objectives.

