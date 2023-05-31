Test Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

Our client in the Insurance industry is seeking to employ a Test Analyst with minimum 5 years of experience in testing new and existing features. They are looking for a Test Analyst who will be responsible for testing multi-platform apps for iOS, Android and the web using Google’s Flutter development framework. The primary focus will be on testing new and existing features and continuously improving the testing approach to produce more stable software deliverables. Intermediate level experience in app and web testing.

Responsibilities

Assist with the testing gap analysis between requirements and existing environments accurately for all digital solutions.

Execute and maintain the manual and automation regression tests.

Demonstrate deliverables to key stakeholders.

Test big data and ensure the outputs are transposed correctly.

Minimise team defects by ensuring upfront code quality.

Drive collective ownership for testing.

Ensure the agreed quality standard is maintained always.

Qualifications

Qualifications: Testing qualification ISTQB/ISEB. Advanced ISTQB advantageous

Degree in BSC/ IT preferred/Diploma in Information Technology

Working experience in testing Android, iOS and Web apps, general QA landscape, architectures, trends, and emerging technologies.

Solid understanding of the full software testing life cycle, including automated testing, building and Scrum methodologies.

Familiarity with SQL/NoSQL databases and their declarative query languages

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git

Knowledge of at least one Object Oriented Programming Language

Test Automation experience is advantageous.

Investment/financial services experience is advantageous.

Exposure to diverse IT projects using a variety of testing tools and techniques.

Desired Skills:

Scrum

Git

SQL

Software testing

Automation

ISTQB/ISEB

NoSQL

