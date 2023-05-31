UI/IX Designer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

Join a rapidly expanding FinTech solutions provider in Joburg, which is currently looking for a UI/UX Designer to join their team. In this role, you will have a vital role in keeping the company’s software up to date, functioning flawlessly, and adaptable to the unique requirements of their clients. As the designer, your responsibilities will include conducting research, designing, implementing, documenting, and overseeing software programs, as well as enhancing and rectifying existing designs. The ideal candidate should possess previous work experience as a junior UI/UX Engineer or in a comparable position, with a minimum of 2-3 years of experience.

DUTIES:

Primary:

Responsible for providing expertise in the software development life cycle, from concept, architecture, design, implementation, & testing by:

Attend all inceptions sessions scheduled by the Production Management unpack all relevant Client requirements.

Help design and implement functional requirements.

Gathering and evaluating user requirements, in collaboration with the product managers and engineers.

Take user requirements and along with your fellow solutioning team members ideate, brainstorm, and devise a suitable solution to the requirements using UX design principles.

Wireframe low-fidelity concepts and present to the team.

Create high-fidelity prototypes.

Take high fidelity concepts and turn them into usable components.

Complete all tasks in the agreed time by myself and my peers to ensure I never prevent another person from completing their tasks or doing their job.

Ensuring designs are kept up to date.

Take high fidelity concepts and turn them into usable designs for development.

Work in collaboration with the team and expand or improve the design base.

Research and experiment with new and innovative technologies to improve the platform as well as the business. Ensure use of all tools required to execute tasks and keep your team up to date on progress such as: Allocated Jira tickets have estimated story points allocated, Allocated Jira tickets are updated with progress and/or any blockers being experienced and/or assistance or context required. Confluence is used to document all logic and technical context for work produced. Discord is used for effective communication with team members.

Ensure all work is documented: Design concepts. Standard documentation Logic documentation Business rules documentation

Being a part of the one on one’s.

Secondary

Identify and communicate any obstacles preventing the team from completing tasks on time and ensure smooth business operations. If necessary, effectively communicate with production management about any deadline challenges due to impediments.

Understand and articulate the benefits of the processes which they implement, promoting cohesive teamwork.

Collaborate effectively with the team to ensure everyone feels valued and contributes to the team’s overall success.

Advocate for the end-user and defend design decisions confidently in both code and UI.

Maintain a humble attitude, accepting design criticism gracefully and seeking improvement rather than reacting negatively.

Continuously strive to improve personal skills and expertise in the field.

Think proactively about future developments and possibilities.

Collaborate with architects to make informed decisions about the way forward.

Clearly communicate with the Angular and React roadmap.

Ensure the teams maintain sufficient productivity levels, including timely Jira ticket updates.

Foster team happiness, engagement, and a sense of contribution.

Mentor and provide guidance to fellow team members.

Advocate for the end-user and confidently defend design decisions in code and UI, with the ability to say “no” when necessary.

Maintain a humble attitude, accepting design criticism gracefully and seeking improvement rather than reacting negatively.

Ensure mentorship is provided to the team.

Periodic one on ones (formal one on one to be completed quarterly)

Ensure that uniform application wide standards are maintained.

Collaborating with other stakeholders to ensure the application is aligned with business objectives.

REQUIREMENTS:

Proven work experience as a junior UI/UX Engineer or similar role.

At least 2 – 3 years’ experience

Acceptable proficiency in Photoshop

Acceptable proficiency in Illustrator

Can showcase design work done.

Strong CSS, Sass

Strong FIGMA

Knowledge of UI/UX Architecture

Be able to work across the different design tools, XD, Figma, Sketch, Framer

