Vertiv joins Gitex Africa

Vertiv is joining Gitex Africa, taking place in Marrakech, Morocco from today (31 May) to 1 June.

Vertiv will showcase its critical infrastructure solutions at Dell Technologies’ stand, where visitors will have a chance to connect with Vertiv experts to discuss critical infrastructure needs comprehensively, from edge to core, to help boost digitalisation across Africa.

Gitex Africa attendees will be able to explore Vertiv products in 3D and at actual size through the Vertiv XR app and the Vertiv Virtual Showroom. Leveraging photo-realistic 3D models simplifies the exploration of critical systems and their key features, while enhancing the customer experience and buying journey.

The company will also exhibit its Vertiv SmartCabinet system, a complete micro data centre infrastructure pre-integrated in one cabinet that includes an uninterruptible power supply, rack power distribution, thermal management, monitoring, and infrastructure management.

Wojtek Piorko, MD of Vertiv in Africa, says: “Africa is a strategic region for Vertiv, and we are happy to join the Gitex Africa event to demonstrate our latest solutions that support the capacity boost our customers need for their digitisation strategies.”