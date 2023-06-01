AI not a threat to jobs, says CRS

Chatbot and other AI technology are infused with intelligence, but people should avoid hype and hearsay because if anything, this technology will create more jobs, not take them.

This is according to HR and technology experts at human capital management specialist company CRS Technologies.

The company acknowledges the impact that ChatGPT has already had on businesses and that it has been banned in countries like Italy.

“There are fears that technology like OpenAI’s ChatGPT has the potential to replace more people than help place more people, but we have to be cautious about over-reaction. AI most certainly has a role to play in HR and recruitment in today’s economy, but it is still very much in the development stages and a lot more research needs to be done before we are comfortable with what the technology can and cannot do,” says Nicol Myburgh, head of CRS Technologies HCM business unit.

Information available online suggests that there is a high percentage of people who see AI as a direct threat to their livelihoods.

Spiceworks.com published an article by author Marta Robertson, who quotes the World Economic Forum (WEF) which says that, while 75-million jobs will have vanished by 2022, 133-million new positions will have been created.

“Studies and market research affirms that AI will be used primarily to perform repetitive, mundane and regulator tasks rather than actual jobs. This is because it is clear, even in the early stages of this disruptive technology, that while some functions can be left up to robots or intelligent technology, nothing can replace human emotion, thought processes, decision-making or reasoning,” adds Myburgh.

In an article published on Mybitr.com, the author writes: “AI is designed to assist humans, not replace them. AI can take over mundane and repetitive tasks, allowing humans to focus on tasks that require creativity, critical thinking, and empathy. For instance, AI can help us perform routine tasks such as data entry, bookkeeping, and inventory management. By automating these tasks, we can free up time for humans to focus on tasks that require human skills, such as decision-making, innovation, and communication.”

So why do so many industries and sectors continue to express concern?

The suggestion by experts is that it is virtually impossible that many sectors and industries won’t be impacted by AI on some level, but as Pieter den Hamer, vice president of research who covers AI for Gartner explains in a Washington Post article: “Every job will be impacted by AI. Most of that will be more augmentation rather than replacing workers.”

It’s really about reverse psychology says Myburgh.

“Rather than seeing AI as a threat, see AI-based platforms like ChatGPT as a tool to enhance and strengthen your position. In other words, the AI platform can be used to help speed up tasks with automation and efficiency, and generate text for ideas and brainstorming. However, it is being scrutinised for the lack of accredited sources and explanation for where it actually gets the information. This is a concern for sectors like education and healthcare,” Myburgh continues.

The advice for businesses is to get a better understanding of what technology they are dealing with. It’s intelligent, can produce text and information from thousands of different sources, and can be useful to generate ideas. It also becomes smarter the more it is used. But it is not always entirely accurate, and cannot make decisions.

Intelligent CXO published a piece pointing out that most people regard AI as a co-worker, not a threat. The research shows that some staff members are not even aware they are using AI.

Clearly, more work needs to be done to iron out concerns and help businesses benefit from AI.