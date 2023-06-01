Automation Tester

What are we looking for

The client is looking for an individual to Develop, maintain and execute automated scripts by using Unified Functional Testing tool.

Details of Role

Provide estimations of test automation effort,

Plan and design the automation framework,

Develop reusable automation test scripts,

Maintain and execute automation test scripts and test suites,

Identify and prepare test data requirements,

Report automation defects,

Report on test automation progress and status to the Test Manager,

Raise risks and issues with the Test Manager,

Apply best practices in developing and maintaining test automation scripts,

Ensures all test automation standards are being met, and

Contribute to improvements on test automation processes

Essential Competencies

Customer Service

Flexibility – Changes his/her perception, ideas or alters normal procedures to fit a specific

situation to get a job done.

Impact and

Organisational Commitment

Commitment to professional learning

Teamwork

Analytical

Achievement Orientation

Initiative

Location & Type

Centurion / Hybrid

Minimum Requirements

Relevant IT certificate / diploma or equivalent

ISTQB or ISEB qualification would be advantageous

4-6 solid years’ experience in testing software solutions especially in a financial industry

2+ solid years’ experience as a Manual Test Analyst

Knowledge of manual testing test techniques

Proficiency in MS Excel

Knowledge and experience with software test tools, i.e., Quality Centre, Quick Test 4+

solid years’ experience in a Test Automation role

Extensive knowledge in developing automation frameworks

Extensive knowledge in developing re-usable automation test scripts

Knowledge of manual testing test techniques

Proficiency in MS Excel

Knowledge and experience with software test tools, i.e. Quality Centre, Quick Test

Professional, Unified Functional Testing

Desired Skills:

Manual testing

Development

Testing Automation

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

About The Employer:

The financial services group in South Africa assists in the identification of the proceeds of unlawful activities; combat money laundering; and combat the financing of terrorist and related activities.

