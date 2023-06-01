Automation Tester

Jun 1, 2023

What are we looking for

  • The client is looking for an individual to Develop, maintain and execute automated scripts by using Unified Functional Testing tool.

Details of Role

  • Provide estimations of test automation effort,
  • Plan and design the automation framework,
  • Develop reusable automation test scripts,
  • Maintain and execute automation test scripts and test suites,
  • Identify and prepare test data requirements,
  • Report automation defects,
  • Report on test automation progress and status to the Test Manager,
  • Raise risks and issues with the Test Manager,
  • Apply best practices in developing and maintaining test automation scripts,
  • Ensures all test automation standards are being met, and
  • Contribute to improvements on test automation processes

Essential Competencies

  • Customer Service
  • Flexibility – Changes his/her perception, ideas or alters normal procedures to fit a specific
  • situation to get a job done.
  • Impact and
  • Organisational Commitment
  • Commitment to professional learning
  • Teamwork
  • Analytical
  • Achievement Orientation
  • Initiative
  • Location & Type
  • Centurion / Hybrid

Minimum Requirements

  • Relevant IT certificate / diploma or equivalent
  • ISTQB or ISEB qualification would be advantageous
  • 4-6 solid years’ experience in testing software solutions especially in a financial industry
  • 2+ solid years’ experience as a Manual Test Analyst
  • Knowledge of manual testing test techniques
  • Proficiency in MS Excel
  • Knowledge and experience with software test tools, i.e., Quality Centre, Quick Test 4+
  • solid years’ experience in a Test Automation role
  • Extensive knowledge in developing automation frameworks
  • Extensive knowledge in developing re-usable automation test scripts
  • Professional, Unified Functional Testing

Desired Skills:

  • Manual testing
  • Development
  • Testing Automation

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

About The Employer:

The financial services group in South Africa assists in the identification of the proceeds of unlawful activities; combat money laundering; and combat the financing of terrorist and related activities.

Learn more/Apply for this position