Automation Tester – Gauteng Centurion

What are we looking for
- The client is looking for an individual to Develop, maintain and execute automated scripts by using Unified Functional Testing tool.
Details of Role
- Provide estimations of test automation effort,
- Plan and design the automation framework,
- Develop reusable automation test scripts,
- Maintain and execute automation test scripts and test suites,
- Identify and prepare test data requirements,
- Report automation defects,
- Report on test automation progress and status to the Test Manager,
- Raise risks and issues with the Test Manager,
- Apply best practices in developing and maintaining test automation scripts,
- Ensures all test automation standards are being met, and
- Contribute to improvements on test automation processes
Essential Competencies
- Customer Service
- Flexibility – Changes his/her perception, ideas or alters normal procedures to fit a specific
- situation to get a job done.
- Impact and
- Organisational Commitment
- Commitment to professional learning
- Teamwork
- Analytical
- Achievement Orientation
- Initiative
- Location & Type
- Centurion / Hybrid
Minimum Requirements
- Relevant IT certificate / diploma or equivalent
- ISTQB or ISEB qualification would be advantageous
- 4-6 solid years’ experience in testing software solutions especially in a financial industry
- 2+ solid years’ experience as a Manual Test Analyst
- Knowledge of manual testing test techniques
- Proficiency in MS Excel
- Knowledge and experience with software test tools, i.e., Quality Centre, Quick Test 4+
- solid years’ experience in a Test Automation role
- Extensive knowledge in developing automation frameworks
- Extensive knowledge in developing re-usable automation test scripts
- Professional, Unified Functional Testing
Desired Skills:
- Manual testing
- Development
- Testing Automation
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
About The Employer:
The financial services group in South Africa assists in the identification of the proceeds of unlawful activities; combat money laundering; and combat the financing of terrorist and related activities.