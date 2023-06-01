Business Intelligence Analyst

My established client requires a Business Intelligence Analyst for their ICT division, PE based. In keeping up with a changing world ,the incumbent will identify business intelligence, reporting, and data analysis needs. Work closely with clients and the IT team to turn data into critical information and knowledge that can be used to make sound business decisions. If you are the successful candidate, you will also build an understanding of the business at a level of detail that enables one to identify and address critical issues. Provide data that is accurate, congruent, and reliable, and ensure the information is easily available to users for direct consumption or integration with other systems.

BI Analysts educate and train clients to use data as an analytical tool, displaying the information in new forms and content for the purpose of analysis and option exploration. The incumbent will work with clients to determine business requirements, priorities, define key performance indicators (KPI), and develop BI and data warehouse (DW) strategies including working with business and development teams to design, and document dashboards, alerts, and reports.

Total Cost To Company (TCTC) Salary which include, medical aid, retirement benefits and above average leave.

Job Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Business Intelligence or related field required (Master’s Degree in Business Administration preferred)

2+ years’ experience in a Business Intelligence role

Ability to understand and find appropriate applications for data and analysis results

4 years relevant job experience in statistics, database administration, analytics, or a related field

Exceptional organizational skills and attention to detail are required

Experience with Microsoft Business Intelligence stack, including SQL Server, SSAS, SSIS, and SSRS

Experience with and knowledge of data warehouse

Strong knowledge of data structures, analysis, and SQL

Experience writing SQL Queries

Experience coding and work with Microsoft Analysis Services

Excellent working knowledge of Microsoft Windows OS and Microsoft Office Professional application suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access, Visio)

Knowledge of ERP application – SYSPRO

Job Functions:

Review and validate customer data as it is collected

Oversee the deployment of data to the data warehouse

Develop policies and procedures for the collection and analysis of data

Create or discover new data procurement and processing programs

Cooperate with ICT System Administrator to deploy software and hardware upgrades that make it possible to leverage big data use cases

Monitor analytics and metrics results

Communicate with third party support services to initiate and maintain data deployment

Implement new data analysis methodologies

Review customer files to ensure integrity of data collection and utilization

Perform data profiling to identify and understand anomalies

Creation of Visual Reports using BI and ZAP

