Our Client has been working on innovative solutions for Time Sensitive Networks and AVB since 2008. As an expert in the real-time transport of data, they are a partner of the automotive and aviation industries.
Their passion is the world of embedded software and hardware. Their life is to provide networked systems that are always reliable and they are seeking C/C++ Developers to join their team!
Requirements:
- 4-5+ years’ C / C++ development experience
- Network programming skills essential
- Knowledge of Best Practices
- Proficiency in C++-compliant languages such as C, Java, and Python.
- Extensive experience in deploying software across a variety of platforms and operating systems.
- Experience with algorithms/data structures knowledge
- Good OOP knowledge
- Software development lifecycle experience
- Experience with Windows and LINUX
- Good understanding of TCP/IP protocol
- Coordination with other developers for cross-functional requirements implementation and tests
- Candidate with preference working on Qt framework (optional but will carry a lot of weight if they do)
- Higher Degree or diploma in IT or a related field
- Excellent work ethic, punctual, enthusiastic and willing to learn
- Fluent in spoken and written English
- Team player with the ability to work in small teams
- Be able and willing to travel abroad
Desired Skills:
- C/C++ Developer
