C/C++ Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our Client has been working on innovative solutions for Time Sensitive Networks and AVB since 2008. As an expert in the real-time transport of data, they are a partner of the automotive and aviation industries.

Their passion is the world of embedded software and hardware. Their life is to provide networked systems that are always reliable and they are seeking C/C++ Developers to join their team!

Requirements:

4-5+ years’ C / C++ development experience

Network programming skills essential

Knowledge of Best Practices

Proficiency in C++-compliant languages such as C, Java, and Python.

Extensive experience in deploying software across a variety of platforms and operating systems.

Experience with algorithms/data structures knowledge

Good OOP knowledge

Software development lifecycle experience

Experience with Windows and LINUX

Good understanding of TCP/IP protocol

Coordination with other developers for cross-functional requirements implementation and tests

Candidate with preference working on Qt framework (optional but will carry a lot of weight if they do)

Higher Degree or diploma in IT or a related field

Excellent work ethic, punctual, enthusiastic and willing to learn

Fluent in spoken and written English

Team player with the ability to work in small teams

Be able and willing to travel abroad

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, email your CV to [Email Address Removed].com

Please have a look at our website for other exciting career opportunities [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

C/C++ Developer

C/C++ Developer

C/C++ Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position