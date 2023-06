C# Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Looking for a Mid-Level – Senior Software – C# Full Stack Developer to join the dynamic technical team.

Minimun of 5 years in a C# Software .NET Framework role.

Tech Stack Required:

C#

.NET Framework (Version 4)

Ecommerce Experience – bonus

Hybris

.Net Core

WinForms

MVC

WebApi

jSON

SOAP

JavaScript

HTML

CSS

MS SQL

Benefical Tech Stack:

Xamarin

Entity Framework

SQL Views

SQL Stored Procedures

Azure Developer Associate

Azure DevOps knowledge

SignalR

Web Sync (Frozen Mountain)

DevExpress

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Worldleading Automotive sector

