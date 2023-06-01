Checkpoint Security and Network Engineer – Gauteng Centurion

Jun 1, 2023

Are you a specialist or guru at what you do? If so, PERFECT because our client one of the leaders in the Distribution Transport and Logistics space is in the market for a Checkpoint Security and Network Engineer.

With this role being based in Centurion, with it being a fully on-site position.

Do you possess the following skills and expertise?

  • Strong knowledge in Checkpoint firewalls.
  • Experience in compilation of management reports
  • Strong understanding of information security and networking concepts.
  • Strong knowledge of network protocols, routing switching technologies
  • Understanding with security technologies such as IPS, VPN and SSL.
  • Planning and organising
  • Analytical reasoning
  • Creative Communication (oral and written)
  • Customer Service
  • Problem Solving
  • Presentation

Some of your operational Responsibilities:

  • Proactively monitor and manage the network infrastructure.
  • Managing the operational implementation of network hardware & systems management software mainly for Checkpoint firewalls and FortiGate.
  • Design, implement, and maintain Checkpoint firewall solutions for enterprise-level network,
  • Develop and maintain firewall policies, rules, and access control lists.
  • Manage implementation projects upgrades and roll outs of network equipment and systems.
  • Troubleshoot and resolve complex firewall issues, including network connectivity problems, and security incidents.

Minimum requirements:

  • Matric
  • Relevant undergraduate degree/diploma and/or certificate
  • Checkpoint Firewall certificates.
  • 5-7 years’ experience in Checkpoint firewall, designing, implementing and Support.
  • Certifications such as CCSE, CCSM, or CCIE are a plus.

Ready to start your new venture? Don’t wait, apply now to get your application started!

Desired Skills:

  • Networking

Learn more/Apply for this position