Checkpoint Security and Network Engineer – Gauteng Centurion

Are you a specialist or guru at what you do? If so, PERFECT because our client one of the leaders in the Distribution Transport and Logistics space is in the market for a Checkpoint Security and Network Engineer.
With this role being based in Centurion, with it being a fully on-site position.
Do you possess the following skills and expertise?
- Strong knowledge in Checkpoint firewalls.
- Experience in compilation of management reports
- Strong understanding of information security and networking concepts.
- Strong knowledge of network protocols, routing switching technologies
- Understanding with security technologies such as IPS, VPN and SSL.
- Planning and organising
- Analytical reasoning
- Creative Communication (oral and written)
- Customer Service
- Problem Solving
- Presentation
Some of your operational Responsibilities:
- Proactively monitor and manage the network infrastructure.
- Managing the operational implementation of network hardware & systems management software mainly for Checkpoint firewalls and FortiGate.
- Design, implement, and maintain Checkpoint firewall solutions for enterprise-level network,
- Develop and maintain firewall policies, rules, and access control lists.
- Manage implementation projects upgrades and roll outs of network equipment and systems.
- Troubleshoot and resolve complex firewall issues, including network connectivity problems, and security incidents.
Minimum requirements:
- Matric
- Relevant undergraduate degree/diploma and/or certificate
- Checkpoint Firewall certificates.
- 5-7 years’ experience in Checkpoint firewall, designing, implementing and Support.
- Certifications such as CCSE, CCSM, or CCIE are a plus.
Ready to start your new venture? Don’t wait, apply now to get your application started!
Desired Skills:
- Networking