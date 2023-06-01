Checkpoint Security and Network Engineer

Are you a specialist or guru at what you do? If so, PERFECT because our client one of the leaders in the Distribution Transport and Logistics space is in the market for a Checkpoint Security and Network Engineer.

With this role being based in Centurion, with it being a fully on-site position.

Do you possess the following skills and expertise?

Strong knowledge in Checkpoint firewalls.

Experience in compilation of management reports

Strong understanding of information security and networking concepts.

Strong knowledge of network protocols, routing switching technologies

Understanding with security technologies such as IPS, VPN and SSL.

Planning and organising

Analytical reasoning

Creative Communication (oral and written)

Customer Service

Problem Solving

Presentation

Some of your operational Responsibilities:

Proactively monitor and manage the network infrastructure.

Managing the operational implementation of network hardware & systems management software mainly for Checkpoint firewalls and FortiGate.

Design, implement, and maintain Checkpoint firewall solutions for enterprise-level network,

Develop and maintain firewall policies, rules, and access control lists.

Manage implementation projects upgrades and roll outs of network equipment and systems.

Troubleshoot and resolve complex firewall issues, including network connectivity problems, and security incidents.

Minimum requirements:

Matric

Relevant undergraduate degree/diploma and/or certificate

Checkpoint Firewall certificates.

5-7 years’ experience in Checkpoint firewall, designing, implementing and Support.

Certifications such as CCSE, CCSM, or CCIE are a plus.

Ready to start your new venture? Don’t wait, apply now to get your application started!

Desired Skills:

Networking

