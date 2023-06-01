Database Administrator – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Jun 1, 2023

WORK FROM HOME

This position reports to the Data Platform Engineering Manager

Your mission, should you choose to accept it:

  • Develop and support multiple database instances, including cloud based solutions.
  • We use and support mainly Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL and Postgresql, any 2 of the three will be sufficient, all three a bonus.
  • Manage database capacity and usage, and able to highlight trends and future requirements
  • Monitor and optimise database performance
  • Develop, manage and improve high-availability solutions including Disaster Recovery
  • Develop backup and recovery procedures
  • Develop and support database replication
  • Work with team mates to improve processes and standards
  • Support the creation and maintenance of development and test database environments
  • Management of database script review, improvement and approval process
  • Be on-call for after-hours support as part of rotation in team

The skills we need:

  • Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude and high energy
  • Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to inform decisions
  • Ability to disaggregate and structure solutions to ambiguous problems
  • Solid quantitative skills
  • Ability to interview and interact professionally with internal and external people
  • Capability to present ideas succinctly, in writing and verbally
  • Versatile and with the appetite to learn by doing
  • Able to function with minimal supervision, drive own initiatives
  • Forward thinking with the ability to be innovative and drive initiatives

Qualifications & Experience:

  • Bachelor’s degree, with a major in a quantitative subject and a minimum of 3 years of experience in an analytical role (e.g. in e-commerce, consulting, engineering) is required.
  • In the event that a candidate does not have a Bachelor’s Degree (with a major in a quantitative subject), an equivalent experience requirement must be met, which equates to a minimum of 6 years of experience in an analytical role (e.g. in e-commerce, consulting, engineering).
  • Demonstrated experience with relational database physical design
  • A thorough understanding of database principles
  • Experience with open source relational database systems (MySQL, PostgreSQL) and/or Microsoft SQL Server
  • CloudSQL/RDS will be beneficial
  • Experience in Linux administration (Processes, Networking, Storage, Security)
  • Solid understanding of virtualization, cloud computing, containers (GCP/AWS preferably)
  • Experience with monitoring tools like Prometheus, OpsGenie, and Percona will be beneficial
  • Practical experience working with other database systems like BigQuery, Redis and ElasticSearch will be beneficial
  • Experience with Data Warehousing, Data Lakes, Lambda/Kappa architectures will be beneficial

Desired Skills:

  • Mysql
  • relational database
  • Database administration
  • CloudSQL
  • Amazon RDS

