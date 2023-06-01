Developer (Full Stack Developer) – Gauteng Bryanston

-The purpose of the Developer (Full Stack Engineer) is to develop, maintain, operate,optimise and troubleshoot applications built in various technologies:

? To implement new capabilities for Business Core Services multipleplatforms using external, internal and partner resources

? To adhere to the defined solution architectures within the core services areaand Business

eco-system

?To implement quality value offerings for clients

?To contribute toward a highly performant quality-focussed team

-Qualifications & Experience-

? Tertiary degree (BS in Computer Science, Software Engineering, B.ComInformatics or other related technology degrees)

? Minimum 5 years of experience in the software development industry with bothfront-end development and back-end experience across a wide variety oftechnology sets (Web, mobile, desktop)

? 5 years’ experience with Java backend development highly advantageous

? 2 years’ experience with Angular 2 (v12 and higher) or another Javascript-basedor Typescript-based web UI framework highly advantageous

? Experience with Java/Typescript/SQL/JSON/XML development is advantageous

? In-depth understanding of industry wide traditional enterprise (e.g. middleware,application servers, relational databases) and modern technologies (e.g. NoSQLdatabase, Cloud Functions)

? Experience in developing against cloud-based PaaS offerings (preferablyMicrosoft Azure) is advantageous

? Experience in healthcare is strongly preferred

-Knowledge and Skills-

? The software development life-cycle

? Front and backend best practices

? Systems Thinking – the ability to see how parts interact with the whole (bigpicture thinking)

? Problem Solving

? A keen eye for detail and ability to deliver user interface designs that bothmatch requirements and provide a great customer experience

Desired Skills:

Full stack

JavaScript

SQL

XML

TypeScript

HTML5

CSS

Agile

SDLC

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Building

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Healthcare is an information-intensive industry, involving complex interactions between different parties, ranging from medical professionals and patients to medical aids and healthcare stakeholders. We manage this constant flow of information between the various parties to help medical professionals streamline their practice processes.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

