FLUTTER DEVELOPER – Gauteng Centurion

We are looking for a Dart/Flutter Developer responsible for creating multi-platform apps for iOS and Android using Google’s Flutter development framework. The primary focus will be on creating new experiences and maintaining existing apps. Intermediate level experience in mobile app development. Previous experience required in Flutter and Dart development.

3-5 years mobile app experience

Must have built an application for Android and/or iOS with Flutter

Proven working experience in software development

Working experience in mobile development Android or iOS

Have published one or more mobile apps in Google Play or App Store

Experience with third-party libraries and APIs

Working knowledge of the general mobile landscape, architectures, trends, and emerging technologies

Solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle, including automated testing and building

Familiarity with SQL/NoSQL databases and their declarative query languages

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git

Able to self-manage and work remotely

Good communication skills in English

Fluency with Java and/or swift

Build user interfaces designed by UI/UX designers

Integration of data storage solutions

Integrate various APIs from third parties

Debug existing apps components, fix issues and avoid regressions

Collaborate closely with the teams of UI/UX designers, PMs, QAs, and other developers

Experience working in an agile development process

Experience in DevOps practices with exposure to Git & Github tool base

Desired Skills:

flutter

swift

dart

API

android

GIT

JAVA

