FLUTTER DEVELOPER – Gauteng Centurion

We are looking for a Dart/Flutter Developer responsible for creating multi-platform apps for iOS and Android using Google’s Flutter development framework. The primary focus will be on creating new experiences and maintaining existing apps. Intermediate level experience in mobile app development. Previous experience required in Flutter and Dart development.
- 3-5 years mobile app experience
- Must have built an application for Android and/or iOS with Flutter
- Proven working experience in software development
- Working experience in mobile development Android or iOS
- Have published one or more mobile apps in Google Play or App Store
- Experience with third-party libraries and APIs
- Working knowledge of the general mobile landscape, architectures, trends, and emerging technologies
- Solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle, including automated testing and building
- Familiarity with SQL/NoSQL databases and their declarative query languages
- Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git
- Able to self-manage and work remotely
- Good communication skills in English
- Fluency with Java and/or swift
- Build user interfaces designed by UI/UX designers
- Integration of data storage solutions
- Integrate various APIs from third parties
- Debug existing apps components, fix issues and avoid regressions
- Collaborate closely with the teams of UI/UX designers, PMs, QAs, and other developers
- Experience working in an agile development process
- Experience in DevOps practices with exposure to Git & Github tool base
Desired Skills:
- flutter
- swift
- dart
- API
- android
- GIT
- JAVA