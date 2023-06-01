Full Stack Developer 1719, 1741, 1752, 1754, 1755, 1776, 1856

Jun 1, 2023

Full Stack Developer
ESSENTIAL SKILLS

  • Back End: Java EE/Jakarta EE, PL/SQLz, REST, SOAP, Microprofile, Payara. Optional Quarkus, Apache Lucene
  • Front End: HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Ajax. Optional JSF/JSP
  • CI/CD: Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipelines (Maven, GIT, Jenkins, Sonar, Jira, Confluence, Fortify, GitHub, GitHub Actions, Azure Container registry)
  • Testing: Unit Test Framework Junit, optional function Testing Selenium, integration testing
  • Infrastructure: AZURE or other cloud infrastructure
  • Databases: SQL, noSQL
  • SDLC Methodology: Agile, Scrum, Kanban or XP

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS

  • Databases: Oracle, Postgres
  • Containers: Docker, Kubernetes

Desired Skills:

  • Back End Development
  • Front End Development
  • Full Stack Development
  • Relevant IT Degree
  • Cloud Architecture

