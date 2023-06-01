Full Stack Developer

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant Qualification

Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training

Experience & Skills

Minimum of 1 years’ experience in a Full Stack Software Development role.

Minimum of 2 years full time and current experience in Microsoft SQL database technology, T-SQL.

Minimum of 1 years’ full time and current experience of programming language in C# and JavaScript Frameworks.

Experience in developing desktop and web-based applications.

Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g., HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery) and web services.

Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines.

Ability to analyse a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the request.

Duties/Responsibilities

Operate and maintain the existing financial payments system.

Assess, develop, upgrade and document procedures for systems, communications environments, and application software.

Consult with internal stakeholders and fellow colleagues concerning maintenance/enhancements and development of the system.

Consult with network administration team to evaluate the interface between hardware and software. Document and direct software testing and validation procedures.

Consult with network administration team to evaluate the interface between hardware and software. Document and direct software testing and validation procedures.

Modify existing software to adapt to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performance.

Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications and operating systems.

Advantageous Skills:

Knowledge and experience in web services development.

Knowledge and experience within DevOps practices.

Financial service industry experience would be advantageous, especially in payments services like EFT, NAEDO, DebiCheck (Authentication Collections).

Desired Skills:

Full Stack Software Development

Microsoft SQL database technology

T-SQL.

C#

JavaScript

developing desktop and web-based applications.

HTML

CSS

XML

jQuery

web services

EFT

NAEDO

DebiCheck

Authentication Collections

Javascript Framework

About The Employer:

Our client is well known in the Financial Services industry

Employer & Job Benefits:

Group Life Assurance

Learn more/Apply for this position