Full Stack Developer

Jun 1, 2023

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

  • Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant Qualification
  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training

Experience & Skills

  • Minimum of 1 years’ experience in a Full Stack Software Development role.
  • Minimum of 2 years full time and current experience in Microsoft SQL database technology, T-SQL.
  • Minimum of 1 years’ full time and current experience of programming language in C# and JavaScript Frameworks.
  • Experience in developing desktop and web-based applications.
  • Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g., HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery) and web services.
  • Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines.
  • Ability to analyse a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the request.

Duties/Responsibilities

  • Operate and maintain the existing financial payments system.
  • Assess, develop, upgrade and document procedures for systems, communications environments, and application software.
  • Consult with internal stakeholders and fellow colleagues concerning maintenance/enhancements and development of the system.
  • Consult with network administration team to evaluate the interface between hardware and software. Document and direct software testing and validation procedures.
  • Modify existing software to adapt to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performance.
  • Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications and operating systems.

Advantageous Skills:

  • Knowledge and experience in web services development.
  • Knowledge and experience within DevOps practices.
  • Financial service industry experience would be advantageous, especially in payments services like EFT, NAEDO, DebiCheck (Authentication Collections).

About The Employer:

Our client is well known in the Financial Services industry

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Group Life Assurance

