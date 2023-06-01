Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
- Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant Qualification
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training
Experience & Skills
- Minimum of 1 years’ experience in a Full Stack Software Development role.
- Minimum of 2 years full time and current experience in Microsoft SQL database technology, T-SQL.
- Minimum of 1 years’ full time and current experience of programming language in C# and JavaScript Frameworks.
- Experience in developing desktop and web-based applications.
- Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g., HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery) and web services.
- Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines.
- Ability to analyse a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the request.
Duties/Responsibilities
- Operate and maintain the existing financial payments system.
- Assess, develop, upgrade and document procedures for systems, communications environments, and application software.
- Consult with internal stakeholders and fellow colleagues concerning maintenance/enhancements and development of the system.
- Consult with network administration team to evaluate the interface between hardware and software. Document and direct software testing and validation procedures.
- Modify existing software to adapt to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performance.
- Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications and operating systems.
Advantageous Skills:
- Knowledge and experience in web services development.
- Knowledge and experience within DevOps practices.
- Financial service industry experience would be advantageous, especially in payments services like EFT, NAEDO, DebiCheck (Authentication Collections).
Desired Skills:
- Full Stack Software Development
- Microsoft SQL database technology
- T-SQL.
- C#
- JavaScript
- developing desktop and web-based applications.
- HTML
- CSS
- XML
- jQuery
- web services
- EFT
- NAEDO
- DebiCheck
- Authentication Collections
- Javascript Framework
About The Employer:
Our client is well known in the Financial Services industry
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Group Life Assurance