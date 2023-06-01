Intermediate Business Analyst

Introduction:

Perform detailed analysis, document processes and perform user acceptance testing to support development of innovative solutions to enable business objectives.

Responsibilities:

Conduct business analysis in line with business requirements:

– Gather and interpret requirements from key stakeholders/customers in line with business analysis frameworks.

– Analyse and understand the business’ requirements and through a structured process document, validate and translate these into requirement specifications and functional specifications to be used by developers in crafting technical solutions.

– Contribute to translating the business goals into design in line with systems architecture.

– Ensure the quality delivery of requirements and business process specifications that meet the agreed deliverables in line with best practices and business process.

– Collaborate closely with solutions teams and a variety of end-users to ensure requirements compatibility and end user satisfaction.

– Participate in the solution design process to make recommendations to create and enhance solutions that are innovative, re-usable and sustainable and solve complex business problems.

– Participate in user acceptance testing and guide users to ensure that the designed solution ultimately meets business requirements.

– Define the success criteria using scenario testing and test cases to ensure that testing covers all aspects of the business specification.

– Test and validate the functionality of all technical solutions in line with business requirements on completion of development to ensure that business requirements are met in the implemented solutions.

– Define reporting requirements and integration points on affected components using, amongst others, diagrammatic representations.

– Collaborate with various business areas and teams to ensure integration and consistency of solutions across business.

– Keep abreast of latest IT trends and practices to optimise service offering and minimise risk.

Collaboration:

– Build and maintain relationships with internal and external stakeholders.

– Effective and consistent service delivery and support to all internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that expectations are managed.

– Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional service.

– Continuously monitor turnaround times and quality standards and resolve issues speedily to enhance internal service delivery.

– Manage stakeholder query processes and ensure that queries are tracked, accurately resolved and used as a mechanism to improve client service and business processes.

Self-management, teamwork and values:

– Contribute in creating a positive work climate and culture that energises employees, gives meaning to work, minimises work disruption and maximises employee productivity.

– Effectively manage your performance within the team in order to ensure business objectives are achieved.

– Be and encourage innovation, change agility and collaboration within the team.

– Manage own performance and development by ensuring performance contract plan in place.

– Live the company values.

– Live the BSS (MSTI Business Solutions and Support) team philosophy

Competencies:

– Strong presentation skills; ability to present to audiences at all levels using different media.

– Ability to engage with audience; obtain requirements; obtain buy-in for the concept/proposal.

– Good facilitation skills; ensuring all stakeholders participating, dealing with different personality and behavioural styles, stimulating out of the box thinking, ability to effectively summarise and capture salient points.

– Ability to converse comfortably with the technical teams and gather more information if required.

– Strong communication skills both in a 1-to-1 and larger group setting.

– Strong communication both in a relatively technical context as well as with non-technical users and other communities.

– Strong documentation skills (Business writing skills, Use case documentation, modelling skills (i.e. MS Visio etc)).

– Analytical and problem solving skills: Seek information from a wide range of sources, critically evaluate, test hypothesis.

– Differentiate between urgent and non-urgent, important and unimportant according to formal prioritisation lists.

– Master the 80/20 rule to prevent analysis paralysis, articulate clearly the risks and identify and manage the risk mitigation plans.

– Ability to take a stand and drive hard for resolution on key issues.

– Is sensitive to individual and cultural similarities and differences and demonstrates humility and an openness to engage people from diverse backgrounds and cultures to the mutual benefit of all parties concerned.

– Manages self and relationships with others effectively and provides perspective in difficult situations.

Experience and Qualifications:

Information Technology or related degree

Relevant Business Analysis qualification/certification

3+ years experience in business analysis

Proven experience in implementation of large projects

Exposure to/experience in the Short-Term Insurance industry will be an advantage

Desired Skills:

Presentation Skills

Communication And Interpersonal Skills

Analysing

Problem Solving

Planning & Organising

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position