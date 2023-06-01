Intermediate Business Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

Introduction:
Perform detailed analysis, document processes and perform user acceptance testing to support development of innovative solutions to enable business objectives.
Responsibilities:
Conduct business analysis in line with business requirements:
– Gather and interpret requirements from key stakeholders/customers in line with business analysis frameworks.
– Analyse and understand the business’ requirements and through a structured process document, validate and translate these into requirement specifications and functional specifications to be used by developers in crafting technical solutions.
– Contribute to translating the business goals into design in line with systems architecture.
– Ensure the quality delivery of requirements and business process specifications that meet the agreed deliverables in line with best practices and business process.
– Collaborate closely with solutions teams and a variety of end-users to ensure requirements compatibility and end user satisfaction.
– Participate in the solution design process to make recommendations to create and enhance solutions that are innovative, re-usable and sustainable and solve complex business problems.
– Participate in user acceptance testing and guide users to ensure that the designed solution ultimately meets business requirements.
– Define the success criteria using scenario testing and test cases to ensure that testing covers all aspects of the business specification.
– Test and validate the functionality of all technical solutions in line with business requirements on completion of development to ensure that business requirements are met in the implemented solutions.
– Define reporting requirements and integration points on affected components using, amongst others, diagrammatic representations.
– Collaborate with various business areas and teams to ensure integration and consistency of solutions across business.
– Keep abreast of latest IT trends and practices to optimise service offering and minimise risk.
Collaboration:
– Build and maintain relationships with internal and external stakeholders.
– Effective and consistent service delivery and support to all internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that expectations are managed.
– Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional service.
– Continuously monitor turnaround times and quality standards and resolve issues speedily to enhance internal service delivery.
– Manage stakeholder query processes and ensure that queries are tracked, accurately resolved and used as a mechanism to improve client service and business processes.
Self-management, teamwork and values:
– Contribute in creating a positive work climate and culture that energises employees, gives meaning to work, minimises work disruption and maximises employee productivity.
– Effectively manage your performance within the team in order to ensure business objectives are achieved.
– Be and encourage innovation, change agility and collaboration within the team.
– Manage own performance and development by ensuring performance contract plan in place.
– Live the company values.
– Live the BSS (MSTI Business Solutions and Support) team philosophy
Competencies:
– Strong presentation skills; ability to present to audiences at all levels using different media.
– Ability to engage with audience; obtain requirements; obtain buy-in for the concept/proposal.
– Good facilitation skills; ensuring all stakeholders participating, dealing with different personality and behavioural styles, stimulating out of the box thinking, ability to effectively summarise and capture salient points.
– Ability to converse comfortably with the technical teams and gather more information if required.
– Strong communication skills both in a 1-to-1 and larger group setting.
– Strong communication both in a relatively technical context as well as with non-technical users and other communities.
– Strong documentation skills (Business writing skills, Use case documentation, modelling skills (i.e. MS Visio etc)).
– Analytical and problem solving skills: Seek information from a wide range of sources, critically evaluate, test hypothesis.
– Differentiate between urgent and non-urgent, important and unimportant according to formal prioritisation lists.
– Master the 80/20 rule to prevent analysis paralysis, articulate clearly the risks and identify and manage the risk mitigation plans.
– Ability to take a stand and drive hard for resolution on key issues.
– Is sensitive to individual and cultural similarities and differences and demonstrates humility and an openness to engage people from diverse backgrounds and cultures to the mutual benefit of all parties concerned.
– Manages self and relationships with others effectively and provides perspective in difficult situations.
Experience and Qualifications:
- Information Technology or related degree
- Relevant Business Analysis qualification/certification
- 3+ years experience in business analysis
- Proven experience in implementation of large projects
- Exposure to/experience in the Short-Term Insurance industry will be an advantage
Desired Skills:
- Presentation Skills
- Communication And Interpersonal Skills
- Analysing
- Problem Solving
- Planning & Organising
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree