Intermediate Software Developer at RecruiTech – Gauteng Johannesburg

An exciting opportunity to join a well-known software development house. Our client is seeking a talented and experienced Intermediate software developer (Hybrid) to join their team.
Responsibilities:
- Implement User Stories or Programming Tasks
- Test your own or others’ story or task against requirements or defined acceptance criteria
- Test your own or others’ stories within the context of the rest of the system (internal UAT)
- Work to ensure that code written is good quality, following SOLID and DRY principles where applicable
- Take full responsibility for delivery of a user story to the end user
- Validate the integrity of your System/Project
- Identify and raise red bin issues
- Participate in a Team
- Help other team members with technical tasks when they are stuck
- Learning new technology
- Core techs as defined by the company forum
- Participate in assessing techs
- Demonstrate a solid knowledge of C#, jQuery and MVC
- Participate in the Technical Direction of the Company
- Participate in community events (either in person or online), where possible, to learn what others are doing
- Be available to work on site at a customer’s premises if required to do so
- Be available to travel locally/nationally/internationally on day or overnight trips depending on project needs
- Maintain Certifications
- Keep required certifications up to date
Requirements:
- 3 – 5 years’ experience as a Software Developer
- A strong understanding of C#, MVC, jQuery
- Experience with React or Angular
- Degree, Diploma or related IT Qualification
