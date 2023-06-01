IT Engineer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client in the Automotive Component Industry, is currently looking to employ an IT Engineer.

Main Purpose:

The purpose of the IT Engineer role is to provide technical support for a range of IT services and systems used by the group, including desktops, laptops, peripherals, and software applications.

The IT Engineer will be responsible for ensuring the smooth operation of IT infrastructure and minimizing downtime by providing timely resolution of technical issues, conducting regular maintenance activities, and ensuring that systems are up to date with the latest security patches and feature updates.

Main responsibilities include et al Back-ups, Antivirus, Security, User Cyber education, Device setups, Desktop support, Printing, Videoconferencing, technical support of the company warranty system, warehouses scanning system support, user IT onboarding, Sage payroll system support.

Key Performance Areas:

Cyber security: Computer Security, Endpoint Protection, User Education

Desktops, Laptops, Printers and Videoconferencing

Back-ups and Disaster recovery

System support

Compliance and Cost Control

Customer Service

Requirements:

Certificate in Information Technology or related fields (NQF 5) (Minimum)

Diploma in Information Technology or related fields (NQF 6) (Advantageous)

CompTIA Certifications like Microsoft Certifications, other industry certifications (Advantageous)

5 Years Experience in a similar role

Office 365 Experience

Computer Literacy (MS Office Suite and other job-specific software systems).

Microsoft Client Operating Systems

Endpoint Security

Server and Application Backups

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of submitting your CV.

