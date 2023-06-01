Java Cloud Software Developer – 2273 – Gauteng Pretoria

Jun 1, 2023

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Menlyn/Midrand/ Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

  • Java Cloud Software Developer

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Familiarity with Microservices, Cloud Architectures and Container Architectures e.g., Docker
  • Familiarity with streaming platforms or messaging systems e.g., Kafka
  • Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms, Azure AKS

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Experience with Container Orchestration tools like Kubernetes, helm
  • Experience with IaC (Infrastructure as Code) tools (e.g. Terraform, Ansible)
  • Experience with Continuous Integration / Continuous Delivery tools (e.g. ArgoCD, Jenkins, Flyway, SonarQube, Nexus, Git, GitHub Actions)
  • Experience with business object modelling, data analysis
  • Experience with other messaging systems (e.g. MQTT)
  • Experience with Jira and Confluence
  • Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum
  • Fit-for-business-purpose mind-set i.e., the solutions provided must meet the business goals
  • Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behaviour in a distributed team
  • Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation
  • Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users
  • Proficient in conducting user research in foreign markets i.e., language barriers may exist
  • Should be willing to deal with (talk to) our customers In most cases they will be foreign customers and language barriers might exist
  • Ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality. SELF STARTER
  • Above board work ethics –this is of utmost importance
  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
  • Willing and able to travel extensively, for up to 2 weeks at a time (international)
  • German Speaking (advantageous)
  • Agile experience (advantageous)
  • ITIL process knowledge and work experience (advantageous)

Desired Skills:

  • ITIL
  • Agile experience
  • Jenkins

Learn more/Apply for this position