Java Cloud Software Developer – 2273 – Gauteng Pretoria

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Menlyn/Midrand/ Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
- Java Cloud Software Developer
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Familiarity with Microservices, Cloud Architectures and Container Architectures e.g., Docker
- Familiarity with streaming platforms or messaging systems e.g., Kafka
- Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms, Azure AKS
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Experience with Container Orchestration tools like Kubernetes, helm
- Experience with IaC (Infrastructure as Code) tools (e.g. Terraform, Ansible)
- Experience with Continuous Integration / Continuous Delivery tools (e.g. ArgoCD, Jenkins, Flyway, SonarQube, Nexus, Git, GitHub Actions)
- Experience with business object modelling, data analysis
- Experience with other messaging systems (e.g. MQTT)
- Experience with Jira and Confluence
- Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum
- Fit-for-business-purpose mind-set i.e., the solutions provided must meet the business goals
- Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behaviour in a distributed team
- Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation
- Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users
- Proficient in conducting user research in foreign markets i.e., language barriers may exist
- Should be willing to deal with (talk to) our customers In most cases they will be foreign customers and language barriers might exist
- Ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality. SELF STARTER
- Above board work ethics –this is of utmost importance
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- Willing and able to travel extensively, for up to 2 weeks at a time (international)
- German Speaking (advantageous)
- Agile experience (advantageous)
- ITIL process knowledge and work experience (advantageous)
Desired Skills:
- ITIL
- Agile experience
- Jenkins