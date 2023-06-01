Junior Business Analyst (Software) – Gauteng

We are seeking a highly motivated and skilled Junior Business Analyst to join our software development team.

The Junior Business Analyst will be responsible for analyzing business requirements, identifying software solutions, and working with the development team to deliver successful software products.

The ideal candidate will have strong problem-solving skills, exceptional analytical capabilities, and the ability to work well in a team environment.

Qualification Required:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Business Administration, or a related field.

1-2 years of experience in business analysis or software development.

Knowledge of software development methodologies such as Agile or Scrum.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite.

Duties/Responsibilities:

Conducting requirement gathering and analysis for software projects.

Creating functional specifications and user stories for software products.

Collaborating with developers to design and implement software solutions that meet business needs.

Participating in software testing and quality assurance to ensure that software products meet business requirements.

Identifying areas for process improvement and recommending solutions to increase efficiency and productivity.

Communicating with stakeholders to gather feedback and ensure that business requirements are met.

Keeping up-to-date with software development methodologies, trends and technologies.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

