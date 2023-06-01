Mobile Business Analyst

Areas of responsibility may include but not limited toBusiness Case
Desired Skills:
- ITIL (Incident
- Release
- Problem Management) – Technologies – SQL (Oracle and IBM Netezza) – UML – XML – JSON
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
– Personal Attributes and Skills
– Behavioural competencies
– Stress Management
– Time management and prioritization
– Creativeness
– Learning orientation
– Negotiation skills
– Innovation
– Technical Skills
– Project Management
– SQL queries
– Business Writing Skills
– Presentation and Facilitation Skills
– Solution Architecture
– Process Mapping
– Entity Diagram mapping
– Software testing pack design, functional testing
– Education and ExperienceMinimum
– Informatics or other relevant degree
– 5 years business analyst experienceAdvantageous
– Mobile experience
– [URL Removed] (FTI or equivalent)
1 year user interface analyst experience
– Honours degree
– Business experience and product knowledge
– Methodologies
– Waterfall and Agile
– Tools
– Enterprise architect
– Visio
– SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)
– Atlassian tool suite (Jira, Confluence)
– Processes
– ITIL (Incident, Release, Problem Management)
– Technologies
– SQL (Oracle and IBM Netezza)
– UML
– XML
– JSON
– Other
– Software architecture
– JAD sessions
– Data modelling techniques