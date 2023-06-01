Project Manager – Remote Remote

Project Manager

Join a leading brand and take your PM skills to the next level

R 700 000 – R 750 000 plus benefits

Secure your future with this manufacturing giant with a 24-year heritage, has tailoring solutions that make the most of data to make better business decisions and drive more intelligence into your increasingly digital operations.

Minimum Requirements:

Matric/Relevant Diploma

3 years’ experience as a Project Manager

Project management certifications: Certified associate in project management (CAPM), project management professional (PMP) or similar

Knowledge of project management software

Proficiency with Microsoft Office

A background in BPO project management is preferred.

Detail oriented with ability to deliver project deliverables.

Excellent communication skills

Problem-solving and leadership skills

Project planning, risk management, time management and other project management skills

South African citizens only

Desired Skills:

Project Management Software

BPO

communication skills

