QA Test Analyst

The purpose of this role is to ensure the quality and accuracy of our softwareproducts through the creation and execution of comprehensive test plans andtest cases

-Description–

? Develop and execute test plans and test cases to ensure the qualityand accuracy of our software products

? Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand requirementsand identify test cases

? Work closely with development teams to ensure that defects areidentified and resolved in a timely manner

? Continuously evaluate and improve the testing process to ensure thatbest practices are being followed

? Document test results and communicate findings to stakeholders

? Identify opportunities to automate testing processes and work with theautomation team to implement automated tests

? Collaborate with the product team to ensure that product requirementsare testable and accurate

? Participate in Agile ceremonies, such as daily stand-ups, sprint planning,and retrospectives

-Knowledge and Skills-

? 2 – 5 years of experience in software testing

? Strong experience in creating and executing test plans and test cases

? Experience working in Agile teams, using Scrum or Kanban

? Cloud Platforms, such as Azure or Google Cloud is advantageous

-Behavioural Competence-

? Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills

? Strong attention to detail and ability to work independently

? Strong communication skills and ability to collaborate withcross-functional teams

? Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and manage multiplepriorities

Desired Skills:

AZURE

Testing Automation

Agile Testing

SCRUM

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years IT Networking

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Healthcare is an information-intensive industry, involving complex interactions between different parties, ranging from medical professionals and patients to medical aids and healthcare stakeholders. We manage this constant flow of information between the various parties to help medical professionals streamline their practice processes.

