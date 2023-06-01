Scrum Master at The Foschini Group

Position Description:

We’re looking for a Scrum Master to be part of our Business Solution – Scrum Masters team to assisting in the overall development and support of systems owned by the Enterprise Service Management department.

With a robust strategy focusing on People, Process and Technology, we believe that our culture and the quality of our people are our greatest strengths. As such, we need to employ top talent to support our key business functions.

TFG’s IT division provides innovative, strategic and cost-effective ICT solutions and professional services to TFG and its subsidiaries. Working for TFG means; working with highly talented professional individuals, who are passionate about collaboration, creativity and working towards successful customer service.

The Key Performance Areas of this role will be as follows:

Drive and co-ordinate agile practices within the team to ensure that the team delivers value iteratively

Run daily meetings to track progress and keep team focused on delivery goals

Plan and facilitate technical sessions and retrospectives.

Implement lessons learned to drive progress

Implement initiatives to ensure the team deliver against the roadmap and achieve KPIs.

Track team, product and business metrics to ensure that KPIs are being achieved.

Analyse trends to understand team cadence and velocity.

Communicate with internal teams to understand dependencies and remove obstacles

Requirements:

Must have a relevant BA Certification and/or Scrum Master Certifications.

Minimum of 5 years of experience as a Scrum Master, within an IT environment

Strong understanding of agile principles, values, and methodologies, with a proven track record of successfully implementing and coaching Scrum practices

Business analysis experience is a definite advantage

Familiarity with waterfall methodology and ability to adapt to different project requirements.

Competencies and behaviours for success:

Excellent facilitation, communication, and interpersonal skills to effectively collaborate with cross-functional teams and stakeholders.

Ability to identify and resolve conflicts, promote teamwork, and foster a positive team culture.

Ability to drive change, persuade and influence both internal and external stakeholders

Sound judgement, decision-making, and problem-solving skills

High resilience and agility with the ability to work well under pressure and deliver to aggressive deadlines in a fast-paced environment

High emotional intelligence and experience in managing a number of deliverables

Preference will be given, but not limited to candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.

