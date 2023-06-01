SENIOR C# DEVELOPER – REMOTE (BRYANSTON) @ R1MIL PER ANNUM + PERKS at E – merge IT Recruitment

NEW WORK IN at a leading Microsoft Partner consultancy and dev shop, offering turnkey IT solutions that you need to be part of. This global innovative hub has offices across South Africa, Africa, UK, and Australia giving you international exposure and a chance to work with devs far and wide; the team is passionate about digital transformation and simplifying complexity through tech.

You can expect deep cloud-based work and a high learning culture; evolving projects and technical scope that will keep you on your toes! APPLY TODAY!!!

This is what you need to land an interview:

You have 8+ years C# .NET Dev experience and its your language of choice

Other required tools: Web API, SOLID, TDD, Entity Framework

Experience implementing Azure solutions is key

Experience implementing DevOps processes

Key experience in SQL Database and NoSQL Database Development

Basic front-end tools include HTML5 and CSS3 with JavaScript is preferred. Angular 9 plus will earn you some points

A degree of sorts is required and If you are Certified with a relevant Microsoft exams you will be sure to turn heads

Reference Number for this position is NF[Phone Number Removed]; which is a permanent position, offering a salary of up to 1mil per annum, cost to company. Contact Nicole Flatscher on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

