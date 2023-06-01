Senior Developer

Experienced senior developer for employment in Johannesburg. Position is permanent and only those with great work ethic and 5+ years’ experience will be considered.

Key Requirements

5+ years’ experience.

Bachelor’s Degree / BTech.

Design and development of custom software modules and applications using SQL, Python and/or JavaScript.

Development of advanced SQL scripts to extract subsets of data from large databases.

Experience in python, Django, JavaScript, SQL, docker and Linux.

Desired Skills:

SQL

Python

Javascript

Django

Linux

