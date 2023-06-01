Senior Developer

Jun 1, 2023

Experienced senior developer for employment in Johannesburg. Position is permanent and only those with great work ethic and 5+ years’ experience will be considered.
Key Requirements

  • 5+ years’ experience.
  • Bachelor’s Degree / BTech.
  • Design and development of custom software modules and applications using SQL, Python and/or JavaScript.
  • Development of advanced SQL scripts to extract subsets of data from large databases.
  • Experience in python, Django, JavaScript, SQL, docker and Linux.

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • Python
  • Javascript
  • Django
  • Linux

